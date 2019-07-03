GRANGEVILLE – It’s time for Grangeville’s annual three-day Fourth of July celebration. The 108th annual Border Days starts tomorrow, Thursday, July 4, and runs through Saturday, July 6.
With the theme of “Blue Jeans and Country Dreams,” the parade is set for each day at 2 p.m., and the rodeo each night at 6 p.m. The events will be ushered in by 2019 grand marshal, Janet Klement, and her royal granddaughters – queen Colby Canaday and princess Molly DeFord.
Street sports featuring the Super Egg Toss, with eggs donated by Cash and Carry Marketplace, are held each day on Main Street starting at 9 a.m.
Additional events are the Cowboy Breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m. each day at the Masonic Temple, Lodges 9 & 87 at Main St. & Hall St., and the Bicentennial Historical Museum is open daily from 1 to 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
The fun run is set for 8 a.m., with sign-up at Umpqua parking lot, 7-7:45 a.m.
The Camas Prairie Cruisers car show, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., will be held at Les Schwab Tire Center.
Art in the Park will take place both July 4 and 5, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., on Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, at Pioneer Park.
Trinity Lutheran Church will serve Walking Taco meals Thursday, July 4, from 10 a.m. until about 2 p.m. in Pioneer Park.
The kiddies parade is set just before the main parade, 1 p.m.
Fireworks will be held at the Grangeville High School football field at 10 p.m.
Friday, July 5
Rodeo Slack, with free admission, is set for 10 a.m., at the Grangeville Border Days Arena.
The toy scramble for children 6 and younger will be held on Main Street following street sports.
Veterans Recognition Day is set with a free luncheon for veterans and their spouses, as well as an open house, noon - 6 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center.
The GHS All-Class Reunion will be held at the Grangeville Gun Club, following the parade. Concessions will be available.
Music at rodeo grounds with “The Hankers” will follow the rodeo.
Saturday, July 6
The Twin Pines Trail Run, at 46 Twin Pines Lane, will include a 20-mile run at 7 am., 10-mile at 7:30 a.m., and a five-mile at 8 a.m.
A Camas Prairie Zephyrs doubleheader, 2 and 4 p.m., will be held at Grangeville High School.
A street dance, featuring the local band Vintage Youth, is set for 8-11 p.m., outside The Trails.
For more information, see our online Border Days special section or pick up a special Border Days section at the Free Press or downtown businesses.
