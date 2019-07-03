GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital is putting on a 5K “run, walk or roll” through town this July 4. Those not already registered can register 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. at the Umpqua Bank parking lot, and the race will begin promptly at 8 a.m.
Contact Kristi Brooks at 208-507-2855 or kbrooks@SyringaHospital.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.