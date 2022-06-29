GRANGEVILLE — Local entries filled up fast and the pros will be out in force when the gates open for this year’s 111th Border Days Rodeo, which runs 6 p.m. each night July 1-3.
Bareback rides are on tap Saturday and Sunday, and most of the saddle bronc will go Friday night. The 10 scheduled bull rides are split across the three nights, as is the ranch bronc riding. Sunday’s show pencils to boast the most tie-down roping, with a bit of that Friday night and Saturday night as well.
19 pro header-heeler pairs are on for team roping, with the bigger shows for that on the draw for Friday and Saturday nights. 11 steer wrestlers signed up, mainly for Saturday and Sunday.
Barrel racing (29 entered) and breakaway roping (31) have been two of Border Days’ biggest events, and those events are once again brimming all three nights.
18 novice rough stock riders are signed up, with 13 in the novice bulls, including six on Saturday night.
Local events once again include Lee Woods Memorial team roping, junior barrels and mini bulls by Tobie Olson.
Admission is $15, $5 for those younger than 12 and free to ages 6 and younger. Family night is Sunday, July 3; family admission is $40.
