Grangeville Border Days
109th Annual (July 1-4)
Bareback: 1, Kyle Bounds 78; 2t, Layton Wright 74; 2t, Clay Stone 74; 2t, Cache Hill 74; 5, Seth Shelton 72; 6, Rylee Heath 71.
Saddle bronc: 1, Johney Espeland 80; 2, Hayden Hall 75; 3, Charlie Barker 74; 4, Luke McKay 73.
Bull riding: 1, Mason Cooley 79; 2, Jake Davis 78.
Ranch bronc: 1, Kody Lougren 72; 2, Wade Greig 69.
Tie down roping: 1, Cole Eiguren 10.5; 2, Justin Parke 10.7; 3, Clayton Hansen 11.3; 4, Augie Robinson 11.4; 5, Kade Taylor 11.5; 6, Casey Hale 11.8.
Team roping: 1, Dillon Holyfield / Brock Ward 4.7; 2, Brett Sheehan / Jared Parke 5.2; 3t, Blake Davies / Casey Fuller 6.1; 3t, TC Hammack / Jake Raley 6.1; 5, Jarad McFarlane / Jaylen Eldridge 6.2; 6t, Ryan Readmond / Zalin Arritola 6.3; 6t, Jared Thompson / Paul Dunn 6.3.
Steer wrestling: 1t, Trevor Maddox 4.0; 1t, Ty Sherman 4.0; 3, Bryce Harrison 6.5; 4, Wylie Jack Karas 6.6; 5, Tucker Wright 7.8.
Barrel racing: 1, Cambria Estep 17.792; 2, Angie Powell 17.812; 3, Danyella Williams 17.841; 4, Bekkie Bowerman 18.015; 5, Acee Lucero 18.030; 6, Amber Alsterlund 18.150; 7, Italy Jo Sheehan 18.248; 8, Marni Hamack 18.299.
Breakway: 1, Angela Allum 2.4; 2, Josie Reno 2.7; 3, Meagan Nahrgang 3.0; 4, Allie Brown 3.5; 5, Katie McFarlane 3.6; 6, Jamie Marts 3.8; 7, Rylee Potter 3.9; 8, Courtney Webb 4.2.
Novice bareback: No rides.
Novice saddle bronc: No rides.
Novice bull riding: No rides.
