GRANGEVILLE — The annual Border Days Rodeo is scheduled this July 1-2-3, with performances each day at 6 p.m. Main entries are June 24 through ica.enterup.biz and local entries are open by phone call 5-7 p.m. June 16-29. See sites.google.com/view/grangevilleborderdays for details.
