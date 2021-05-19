GRANGEVILLE — The annual Border Days Rodeo is scheduled this July 1-2-3, with performances each day at 6 p.m. Main entries are June 24 through ica.enterup.biz and local entries are open by phone call 5-7 p.m. June 16-29. See sites.google.com/view/grangevilleborderdays for details.

