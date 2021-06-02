GRANGEVILLE — The annual Border Days Rodeo is scheduled this July 1-2-3, with performances each day at 6 p.m. and slack at 10 a.m. July 2.

Main entries are 10-7 p.m. June 21 through app.highcallrodeo.com and local entries are open by phone call 5-7 p.m. June 21-25. Local events include barrel racing for ages 17 and younger from Idaho, Lewis or Adams counties, Olson’s Mini Bulls and local team roping.

Call Megan DeFord, 208-451-4416 June 21-25 for local team roping or local barrel racing entries.

See icarodeo.com for rodeo details and sites.google.com/view/grangevilleborderdays for Border Days information.

