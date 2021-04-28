Brannan boys top local team roping

Bryden Brannan and Austin Brannan took first place in the local team roping at the Grangeville Border Days rodeo. Pictured is their run on the night of July 3.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

GRANGEVILLE — The annual Border Days Rodeo is scheduled this July 1-2-3, with performances each day at 6 p.m. Main entries are June 24 through ica.enterup.biz and local entries are open by phone call 5-7 p.m. June 16-29. See sites.google.com/view/grangevilleborderdays for details.

