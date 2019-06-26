Border Days Rodeos planned 6 p.m. each night July 4-5-6
This Grangeville Border Days, rodeos will be at 6 p.m. July 4, July 5 and July 6.
Slack time events will be held at 10 a.m. July 5.
Border Days is sanctioned by Idaho Cowboys Association, Pro-West, and NPRA and stock is by Gold Buckle Rodeo, Roosevelt, Wa. Details are online at grangevilleborderdays.org.
Border Days Rodeo local entries open
For local barrels and Lee Woods Memorial team roping at the Grangeville Border Days Rodeo, register now by calling Justin DeFord at 208-816-3580.
