The 2020-21 bowling season is just around the corner. Most leagues in the Central Idaho USBC Bowling Association will begin right after Labor Day.
“We invite all bowlers, and non-bowlers who would like to try their hand at this great sport, to join a league at the bowling establishment closest to you,” association manager Brenda McRoberts said. “This is everyone’s chance to have fun and make new friends, so come in and spend the cold winter with us.”
The three bowling houses in the association are Camas Lanes in Grangeville, 208-983-1160, Prairie Imperial Bowl in Craigmont, 208-924-6649, and Tamarack Lanes in Kamiah, 208-935-0532. Each offers women’s, men’s and mixed leagues on days and nights each week during the season. Call for information; McRoberts can be reached at 208-983-1160.
