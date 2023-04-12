Jill Bruegeman photo

Idaho County 4-H Program Director Jill Bruegeman takes a selfie with one of her cows.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — After five years as Idaho County Extension office manager working with all the agents and programs, Jill Bruegeman made the natural progression to that of 4-H program director in late 2022.

“When Susie [Heckman] retired, I had to think about moving into her job, as I really loved where I was and the ability to work with all the programs,” Jill said. “But really, it seemed like the right decision. I love the 4-H program!”

