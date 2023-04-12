GRANGEVILLE — After five years as Idaho County Extension office manager working with all the agents and programs, Jill Bruegeman made the natural progression to that of 4-H program director in late 2022.
“When Susie [Heckman] retired, I had to think about moving into her job, as I really loved where I was and the ability to work with all the programs,” Jill said. “But really, it seemed like the right decision. I love the 4-H program!”
Jill Brouwer Bruegeman was born and raised in Grangeville and graduated from Grangeville High School in 2010. She went on to study natural science at Lewis-Clark State College.
“I never fully removed myself from Grangeville — Lewiston was too big of a city for me,” she smiled. “I kept the local waitress jobs I had in high school and returned to work on weekends, holidays and in the summer.”
She had also been dating Ken Bruegeman since high school. She graduated from LCSC in May, and they married in June. Thus began the life she always dreamed she would have, she said.
The Bruegemans are the fifth generation on Ken’s family land, where they farm and have a cattle ranch.
“I love cows. I said I had to have cows,” Jill laughed. Ken’s grandfather had phased out his cow herd, but Ken and Jill are now building theirs.
The couple raises wheat and canola, as well as alfalfa and grass hay. They have the cows, as well as horses, dogs, cats and fish.
“I love animals,” Jill said enthusiastically. “Ken would rather stick to the planting and harvesting of crops.”
When not working, she enjoys riding horses and the couple enjoys a variety of outdoor activities.
Following college, Jill worked five years for the Idaho County DMV before she was hired in the extension office, both located in the Idaho County Courthouse.
“I’ve always been interested in agriculture, so being in this office was a wonderful opportunity,” she said.
Now, as Idaho County’s 4-H program director, Jill said she knows she has big shoes to fill.
“Susie did such a wonderful job with this program — I just want to continue with her legacy,” she said.
Her five years in the office gave her a good idea of what the job entails; however, she’s finding there’s more to it.
“Susie did so much behind-the-scenes work,” she emphasized.
From overseeing the county’s 4-H clubs and all its volunteers, as well as the 400-plus participants, the job encompasses many facets. It includes a variety of meetings and programs each month, as well as updating 4-H curriculum and materials, as needed. There are 4-H enrollments, leadership training, field days and day camps, animal weigh-ins, 4-H parties and county celebrations, the spring show, horse clinics, teen conference, Know Your Government workshop, demonstration day, 4-H camp. The horse show and, of course, the culmination of the program during the Idaho County Fair in Cottonwood each August.
Jill is no stranger to the fair, as she has been a supporter of the open class exhibits and also served as Idaho County Fair princess 2009-10.
In addition to the above-mentioned responsibilities, Jill is also the advisor for the middle school Mod Squad program and the 4-H Ambassadors program for high school seniors.
“I love it,” Jill smiled. “I also know without the support of this community, none of this would be possible.”
“From our dedicated volunteers and 4-H leaders to the people who donate, and purchase animals at the fair, the 4-H program exists because of the amazing and overwhelming support,” she said.
“I believe in the program and all the practical life skills it offers, from sewing and baking to raising animals and welding, and everything in between,” she explained. “And there are all the things you don’t immediately think if, such as public speaking skills and the math, science and writing skills involved in the projects and record keeping.”
“I know there are employers who have hired employees based on their 4-H experience,” she said. “That says a lot for the program.”
Say hi to Jill by stepping by the Idaho County Courthouse, the University of Idaho Extension Office, main floor (320 West Main Street, Room 3 in Grangeville); call 208-983-2667; or email jabruegeman@idahocounty.org.
