Sunday Night Mixed
L. L. & M. 4-0 (13-7); The 3 G’s 1-3 (11-9); Lucky Strikes 3-1 (11-9); R.A.D. 1-3 (10-10); 44 MAG 3-1 (10-10); 3 Quarters 4-0 (10-10); Strike-a-Delics 0-4 (9-11); Laughing 10 Pins 0-4 (6-14).
High Games: Cheyenne Hudson (L10) 212; Doug McRoberts (RAD) 171; Paul Gilmore(3g) 199; Heath Bradford (SAD) 168; Bob Aiken (3Q) 200; Lindy Hinkelman (LLM) 203; Linda Sonnen (LLM) 220; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 225; David Waddington (LS) 182; Gary Kalmbach (44) 180.
High Series: Cheyenne Hudson (LP) 546; Mike Sonnen (LLM) 585; Doug McRoberts(RAD) 468; Paul Gilmore (3G). 534; Mathyou Perreault(Sad) 469; Bob Aiken (3Q) 502; Gary Kalmbach (44) 486; David Waddington (LS) 494.
Monday Morning Ladies
Bowling Gang 3-1 (17-3); Hits & Misses 3-1 (14-2); Lady Eagles 1-3 (9-11); All Stars 4-0 (8-12); Misfits 1-3 (6-14).
High Games: Barb Remacle (M) 202; Lynn Sonnen (bg) 166; Pat Cash (AS) 145; Alta Clark (LE) 178; Joyce Dickey (HM) 157.
High Series: Barb Remacle (M) 495; Lynn Sonnen (LB) 436; Val Stone (LE) 432; Pat Cash (AS) 366; Bertie Forsmann (HM) 405.
Tuesday Night Ladies
Camas Lanes 4-0 (13-7); Cross Continuous Gutters 4-0 (13-7); Inland Cellular 2-2 (12.5-7.5); Gortsema Motors 2-2 (12-8); Bud’s Power Sports 2-2 (12-8); ANS 0-4 (8-12); Super 8 0-4 (5.5-14.5); P1FCU 2-2 (3-17).
High Games: Linda Sonnen (S8) 170; Brenda McRoberts(CL) 169; Alta Clark (IC) 171; Meloni Gortsema(GM) 133; Yvette Wilde (CCG) 169; Mandi Riener (BPS) 192; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 101; Lacey Bybee (P1) 138.
High Series: Abbie Hudson (CL) 459; Linda Sonnen (S8) 447; Meloni Gortsema (GM) 384; Alta Clark (IC) 446; Yvette Wilde (CC) 447; Mandi Riener (BP) 458; Kim Hinkson (ANS) 279; Lacey Bybee (P1) 388.
Thursday Merchants
Bell Equipment 3-1 (15-5); Camas Lanes 4-0 (15-5); Camas Body Shop 1-3 (10.5- 9.5); Idaho Forest Group 3-1 (9-11); Cash & Carry Foods 0-4 (8-12); Grangeville Glass 0-4 (8-12); Marek Enterprises 4-0 (7.5-12.5); Walco, Inc. 1-3 (7-13).
High Games: Gary Kalmbach (GG) 189; Mike Wilsey (CL) 193; Mike Smith (CBS) 200; Wyatt Perry (ME) 192; Dan Fischer (WI) 167; Lewis Meisner (CCF) 183; Mike Pilant (IFG) 206; Jay Daniels (IFG) 204-221; Chad Biebow (BE) 201-232; Mike Sonnen (BE) 205-233.
High Series: Gary Kalmbach(GG) 460; Mike Wilsey (CL) 542; Mike Smith (CB) 509; Wyatt Perry (ME) 452; Randy Fischer (WI) 450; Jay Daniels (IFG) 595; Mike Sonnen (BE) 618; Lewis Meisner (CC) 492.
Friday Mixed
Slop Shots 4-0 (13-7); Off the Wall 1-3 (12-8); Randy’s Rollers 4-0 (11-9); Lickety Splits 0-4 (10-10); Bowling Babes 0-4 (8-8); Hook’ Em 2-2 (8-12); Babes & Balls 2-2 (6-10).
High Games: Megan Peterson (LS) 148; Randy Fischer (RR) 171; Alex Fiske (ow) 146; Melissa Shaw (BB) 147; Mike Smith (BoBa)) 174; Janie Cash (HE) 129; Joe Bowman (SS) 164.
High Series: Megan Peterson (LS) 402; Doug McRoberts (RR) 462; Alex Fiske (OW) 367; Melissa Shaw (BB) 404; Mike Smith (BaBa) 470; Melinda Schaub (HE) 342; Joe Bowman (SS) 465.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.