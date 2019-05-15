CIAA spring show winners named

GRANGEVILLE -- Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA) 52nd Annual Spring Show was held on May 2-4 at the Super 8 Conference Room. Featured artist was Blanche Rockwell, a Grangeville artist, art instructor, and mentor of many young artists.
A soiree was held on Friday night with live music from Rick Weholt and Gordon Talley. Best of show was awarded to Jackie Zumalt for her watercolor, “Classic Rose.”
Judging the show was Melanie Fales, Interim Executive Director and Curator of Education for the Boise Art Musem. Fales, who is a former art student of Rockwell, graduated from Grangeville High School and studied at the Ecole du Louvre in Paris. She later attended and graduated from Boise State University summa cum laude with a master of arts degree focusing on museum education. Fales provided critique on each announced winners, and later provided encouragement and advice for those who asked to have their pieces critiqued.
Guided tours were provided for 20 classes from Grangeville schools. Each student chose three of their favorite pieces which were later tabulated. David Martin received Kids’ Choice for his photo, “Everywhere Magic.” Adults also chose three of their favorites for Peoples’ Choice. Carrie Jo Rehfeld received Peoples’ Choice for her oil “Snoqualimie River.”
2019 CIAA SPRING SHOW WINNERS
BEST OF SHOW – Jackie Zumalt, watercolor, Classic Rose; PEOPLES’ CHOICE – Carrie Jo Rehfeld, oil, Snoqualimie River; KIDS’ CHOICE - David Martin, photography, Everywhere Magic.
OILS: 1st place – Carrie Jo Rehfeld, Snoqualmie River; 2nd place – Carrie Jo Rehfeld, Big Red and Two Sweeties; 3rd place – Mary Bakker, Hikers Along the Virgin River; and honorable mention – Jon Mullis, Cold Camp.
WATERCOLOR: 1st place – Susie Barnett, Birdie; 2nd place- Pearl Maxner, Storm’s End; 3rd place – Jackie Zumalt, Daylight Seeker.
ACRYLIC: 1st place – Leah Harvey, A Chilly Day in January; 2nd place – Carrie Jo Rehfeld, Imaginary Menagerie; 3rd place – Debbie Barnett, Grandpa’s Shed.
PHOTOGRAPHY: 1st place – David Martin, Thor’s Revenge; 2nd place – Sam Perkins, Orofino Railroad Tunnel; 3rd place – David Martin, Behind the Veil.
MIXED MEDIA: 1st place – Gordon Talley, The Print Shop; 2nd place – Pearl Maxner, Benny; 3rd place – Mary Bakker, Red-eyed Tree Frog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.