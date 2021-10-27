Janie Fluharty photo

Janie Fluharty.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Commissioners approved a lease agreement with Idaho Forest Group (IFG) for continued use of their land for the Day Rd. recycling site in Grangeville. Janie Fluharty from the Idaho County Recycling program explained to commissioners the lease rate of $1 per year for two years. “IFG has been incredibly generous with the site.” Fluharty also reported that local businesses and people have been very generous with monthly cardboard pledges to make up the shortfall in operating costs for the recycling program. “This community has been incredibly supportive,” she said.

Simmons Sanitation/NADL plans to consolidate the Idaho County Recycling bins located in Kooskia into their recently opened old Kooskia pole yard community drop—off site. Fluharty anticipates this happening by the end of October.

Anyone with questions about recycling in Idaho County check the recycling www.idahocounty.org/recycling or call Fluharty at (208) 983-2843.

