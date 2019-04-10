GRANGEVILLE -- Do you like to garden? Do you want to improve your soil? Do you want to recycle vegetative waste like grass clippings, woody debris, fireplace ash, discarded foods? And you want to do this in short order?? Then you need to learn to “hot” compost!
The Grangeville Farmers Market will offer a free composting workshop Thursday, April 18, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Soltman Center on Main Street in Grangeville. Workshop presenters are Master Gardeners Linda Morrison and Wendi Thompson. They will be speaking on “hot” composting and “vermi” composting. Handouts will be available so attendees can take this information and start up their own compost.
The Grangeville Farmers Market will also be hosting a “Meet & Greet” on April 27, for anyone wishing to learn more about Grangeville Farmers Market or participate in the 2019 Market.
