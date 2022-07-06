With 36 two-person teams involved, the second annual Grangeville Baseball & Softball Tournament boosted local high school sports and filled the parking lot at Green Acres Nursery and Feed Supply, where eight rounds of cornhole left one duo standing last Sunday, July 3. Blake Darr and Nelson Bruzas came out on top.

