LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewis-Clark State College Career & Technical Education students took home five first-place finishes and earned nine medals overall in various categories in the Idaho SkillsUSA competitions that were held around the state earlier this month.
Among winners was James Cornia of White Bird/Grangeville.
The statewide contests serve to help evaluate contestants’ preparation for employment and to recognize outstanding students for excellence in various facets of manufacturing and technical fields.
The overall winners in each category qualified for the SkillsUSA national competition, which will be held June 24-28 in Louisville, Ky.
The LCSC Manufacturing Club took seven students to Boise to compete in various competitions related to machining and manufacturing and six earned medals, including four gold.
In Diesel Technology, Cornia captured first place. The sophomore competed against students from six other Idaho colleges at the Western State Caterpillar dealership in Meridian. The competition consisted of a written test as well as a 12-station hands-on test in the shop. Cornia commutes each day from Grangeville to Lewiston in order to complete his diesel technology degree.
Cornia’s great-grandmother, Evelyn DeWitt of White Bird, called the Free Press recently to say how proud she is of her grandson.
“He is doing wonderful and I think he should be acknowledged for it,” she said. “He is a father, raising his 3-year-old daughter at a young age, and he is putting himself through school. He’s doing great.”
Cornia’s mom, Kristy Beckstead, is also impressed with her son.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” she said.
Cornia has been on the LCSC dean’s list in addition to earning the trip to national competition.
