GRANGEVILLE – A long-held Klein Memorial Property land trust was dissolved by the Grangeville City Council last week, folding the approximate 35-acre timbered property into municipal holdings to be managed for forest health and public recreation.
The May 20 decision followed discussion about the property, located near the Sno-Drifters snowmobile shed off the Grangeville-Salmon Road, that was donated three decades ago as a gift to the city by former mayor (1959-66) George Klein.
“Personally, I think it needs to be dissolved; it was never funded [to be self-supporting],” said councilor Beryl Grant.
Part of the issue revealed Monday night was the trust was not set up to generate revenue to pay property taxes. During the research on this trust, Mayor Wes Lester explained he met with the Idaho County Assessor’s Office, which found the property had been listed as belonging to the city. Ownership has been a point of confusion, as in discussions with former council members from that time, he said, the recollection was the property was given to the city.
“It’s a complex legal arrangement,” said city attorney Adam Green. “Even the county didn’t understand.”
“Since 1989, we haven’t been paying taxes on it, and we should have been,” Lester said. The county can’t back tax for missed payments, he said, but it will tax from this point forward, and so the city will pay on the trust land for 2019; between $40 to $50. This comes out of the general fund, “so city taxpayers will have to pay tax on property they really don’t own.”
Dissolving the trust and bringing the property under city ownership has a land management benefit, which both Lester and Grant talked to. If the property is left in trust, timber sales will be taxed up to 50 percent, whereas if it is city-owned, those receipts – minus expenses -- would come back to the city, which then are put back into the property.
Net revenue was $52,646 from a timber harvest project conducted on the Klein trust property, which goes into a dedicated fund to benefit the trust. Lester lined out a list of planned projects for the property that include reforestation, noxious weed management, mastication work, moving and/or restoring the monument on site, a potential parking area, fencing to prevent motorized traffic, and yield and property taxes.
“The numbers add up to more than $52,000,” he said, “so we’re going to have to figure this out as we go.” Lester noted earlier that if this were to be left as a trust, that amount would be taxed and about $35,000 would be available for management projects.
Council approval was unanimous on dissolving the trust, with another point raised this would be a good move for better managing the property for public use and forest health
“You can tell by the watershed that the city takes care of its property,” Grant said.
*
In an unrelated decision, council unanimously approved $76,000 to purchase 20 acres by the city’s watershed property from Vincent and Diane Corrao. Noted in council discussion, negotiations between the city and Corraos came to this agreement from an original asking price of $85,000.
“As far as asset for the city,” Lester said, “this does protect more of the watershed for our water rights.”
Along with spring lines on the property, the land opens access to watershed property that hasn’t been logged since the early 1980s, he said. On that last, it would require cable logging that would essentially cost what the city would make in revenue.
The purchase came in higher than the appraisal, $68,000, which as city attorney Adam Green explained, did give the city the option to cancel the contract with the Corraos. Lowering their asking price was a good-faith move on their part, according to Lester.
“Even though the price is a little high, it still protects what we were anticipating on protecting,” Grant said, such as the springs, and prevents private development that could potentially threaten the watershed. “Also, the fact we’re now able to log that section that needs to be logged. And we can make money on it.”
As reported in a Feb. 27 Free Press story, the purchase will be made from the city’s water timber funds, an account funded by logging activity on the watershed that in turn goes toward projects to benefit it.
The city owns approximately 606 acres on the mountains south of town that is managed to protect its source water, as well as for wildlife and forest health, reduce risks of wildland fires, reduce abundance of noxious weeds and provide the city with periodic income. The city also owns rights to springs in the area, and protects these as well as the remnants of an old water system.
