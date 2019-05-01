GRANGEVILLE - A parcel of local public land shaped like a half-moon has long complicated an intersection involving an access road and a school bus stop a bit more than a mile east of Mount Idaho.
That’s going to change.
Idaho County on April 23 quitclaimed the approximately 0.4 acres to the Grangeville Highway District, which GHD will reengineer to simplify the Mt. Idaho Grade Road-Blacktail intersection and to improve the school bus stop during the next year.
“It’ll be a month or a month-and-a-half before the engineering firm gets the design done, and then they’ll look at contracting and construction,” GHD engineer Daryl Mullinix told the Free Press. “It’ll be a year before it’s completed.”
With a matter of weeks left before graduation, the changes will not have any immediate effect on school bus schedules.
Historically, the land had been deeded to the county for public use.
