Police tape image

GRANGEVILLE — Idaho State Police is investigating an early Sunday morning single-vehicle injury crash south of Grangeville.

Two people — a 21-year-old male, and a female — were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. ISP does not release patient names in incidents.

The crash was reported at approximately 3:10 a.m., according to ISP near milepost 236.9 (three miles south of Grangeville). The vehicle, a 2007 Audi, was traveling northbound when the male driver fell asleep, causing the vehicle to cross the center line, and exit the roadway on the left shoulder. The vehicle traveled down the embankment, overturning, landing approximately 30 yards down the embankment.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments