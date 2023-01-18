Pine Tree donates to the Camas Prairie Food Bank 2023 photo

Cottonwood Community FCU-Pine Tree division, Grangeville, donates more than $24,000 to the Camas Prairie Food Bank. Pictured are food bank volunteers Becky, Suzanne, Sue, Darlane Lovell (board president), Ken Lefsaker (food bank manager), credit union new accounts representative Zetta Bates, food bank volunteer Don, Cottonwood Community FCU CEO Clint Holthaus, food bank volunteers Andrew and Alana, and credit union employee Dan Goehring.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union-Pine Tree branch, Grangeville, has again made a large impact in its neighborhood.

Cottonwood Community FCU-Pine Tree division presented a check for $24,089.44, to the Camas Prairie Food Bank (CPFB) on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Funds were from its 2022 “Fill the Bucket” campaign.

