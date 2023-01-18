GRANGEVILLE — Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union-Pine Tree branch, Grangeville, has again made a large impact in its neighborhood.
Cottonwood Community FCU-Pine Tree division presented a check for $24,089.44, to the Camas Prairie Food Bank (CPFB) on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Funds were from its 2022 “Fill the Bucket” campaign.
The credit union matched the donations of its members and the community to provide the large donation to the food bank.
“Our community is so supportive of this endeavor — they are just wonderful,” Dan Goehring of Cottonwood Community FCU-Pine Tree Division stated.
New accounts representative Zetta Bates has been heading the endeavor to raise money for the food bank each year since 2015.
“Every year it’s grown more and more,” she said, stating they start collecting funds the first of October and continue through the end of December.
“We appreciate this so much,” said CPFB board president Darlane Lovell.
“Yes, the credit union, its members and the community have been amazingly supportive,” added CPFB manager Ken Lefsaker.
Money will be used to purchase food for the bank to help those in need. The food bank is located at 411 E North Street, Grangeville; call 208-507-2365. CPFB is open for food distribution each Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For questions about Cottonwood CFCU-Pine Tree Division, Grangeville, stop by 230 East Main Street, Grangeville, or call 208-983-1558.
