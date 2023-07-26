A preliminary hearing will be held on July 28 for Nathan Greig of Grangeville for a felony charge. According to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office release, July 15, at approximately 1:30 a.m. an Idaho County deputy was on routine patrol in Stites, when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense. K9 Millie was deployed and reportedly alerted on the vehicle. A search was conducted, and the passenger, Nathan Greig of Grangeville was arrested for felony possession of fentanyl.

