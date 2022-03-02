Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected for the first time ever in Unit 14, within the Slate Creek Drainage. Since that time, Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) has been busy implementing measures to deal with the disease, with public outreach being an important part of managing CWD.
IDFG will be holding its first two information workshops on CWD both on Thursday, March 10 in Grangeville and White Bird. White Bird’s meeting is from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Confluence, 125 Hoots Lane. Grangeville’s meeting is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 108 Grangeville Truck Rte. The meetings are open to the public. Topics will include CWD information, recent aerial surveys in the Elk City zone, statewide CWD strategies, and follow-up with recent CWD season proposals. Concluding with answering questions and concerns.
Contact the Clearwater Region IDFG office for information at 208-799-5010.
