GRANGEVILLE -- The Idaho County Democrats will be holding their monthly meeting on Monday, May 13, at the Soltman Center, located across Main Street from the Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Agenda items will include the June picnic, highway cleanup, District 244 levy and more. The entire meeting agenda will be available ahead of time by calling 208-983-3763. Chair Ron Beitelspacher will lead the meeting.
(0) comments
