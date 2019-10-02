GRANGEVILLE -- Renee Stevens of Syringa Hospital & Clinics is offering a yearlong program for those who would like support with lifestyle change in order to prevent or manage chronic health conditions. It is free of charge and includes an initial free lipid panel and A1C. Stevens will hold meetings on Tuesdays from 5-6:30 p.m., in the Soltman Center. The first meeting was held Sept. 24; however, those interested are still welcome to join in Tuesday, Oct. 8. Call 208-983-8544 or 208-507-1687 if you are interested in participating or would like information.

