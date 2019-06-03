GRANGEVILLE -- The Distinguished Young Women of the Camas Prairie program will be held Saturday, June 8, 7 p.m., at Grangeville High School. The community is encouraged to attend and support local young ladies who are entered in this scholarship competition.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pankey remains next set for FBI examination
- CVES teachers granted leave of absence
- Higgins serves as GHS commencement speaker
- Memorial Day commemoration for White Bird Veterans Memorial
- Out-Shoot the Sheriff event set June 1 - POSTPONED
- Forest Service buys 110 acres west of Lolo Pass
- Local taxpayers to pay out $1.2M breach of contract award; ICRMP insurance unlikely to cover
- CVHS electronic reader board up and running
- Guest column: Idaho County assessments on the rise
- Riggins News: Big Water Blowout set for Saturday
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Kamiah Rodeo royalty sought
- Clearwater Meal Center luncheon set for today, June 5
- Distinguished Young Women program set for June 8
- Idaho County Free Press
- Syringa Hospital and Clinics
- Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics
- St. Mary's Hospital and Clinics
- St. Mary's Hospital/Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics Physical Therapy Services
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.