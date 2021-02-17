Note that it is not Dollar General that is coming to Grangeville merging with Family Dollar, but Dollar Tree. Family Dollar is already under construction, which you may have noticed if you have been in lately. The merger is set to take place March 25.
SmartAsset recently reported that Idaho County is No. 8 in the state for number of small business owners. According to the study, 30.23 percent of tax returns are those from small businesses, accounting for nearly 11 percent of the county’s income.
The following information was provided by Syringa Hospital Human Resources Director Katy Eimers:
As of Feb. 9, Idaho county had 1,172 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, 64 within the past 30 days and four within the last week. Recovered: 1,106; open cases, 49; deaths, 17.
Syringa Hospital’s total COVID cases to date: 408. Within the past 30 days, 30 cases, and within the past week, one. The hospital has had 361 outpatients and 47 inpatients; of those, nine had to be transferred to other facilities.
Total first dose of COVID-19 by Syringa numbers 561.
Don’t forget to get on the Zoom list for the Grangeville Farmers’ Market-sponsored presentation on microgreens Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. E-mail tenbluebirdacres@gmail.com prior to the meeting. A screen will also be available at Super 8’s meeting room for public viewing.
