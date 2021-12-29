The Eagles held their annual Kids’ Christmas Sale Saturday, Dec. 18, with a variety of Eagles members helping kids with their Christmas shopping. In addition, volunteers from the Grangeville High School Math Competition team and the local USA Basketball Team helped children wrap and tag their gifts while parents shopped in another room for decorations and had coffee.

