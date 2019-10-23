GRANGEVILLE – Burger night at the Elks is set for this Friday, Oct. 25. Beginning at 5 p.m., burgers and cheeseburgers will be served with hand cut French fries or salad. The public, including children, is welcome to attend.
P.E.O. Chapter BV will receive the net proceeds of food sales to be used for their scholarship projects next year for high school girls.
