GRANGEVILLE -- Elks Burger Night is Friday, Jan. 31. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner service between 5:30 and 7 p.m. The charity supported this month is the Grangeville High School Health Occupations Students (HOSA) for travel to their statewide convention in Boise in April.
As always, the public is welcome.
(0) comments
