GRANGEVILLE -- Burger night at the Elks is set for this Friday, May 31. Net proceeds from this event will be donated to the Syringa Hospital Hospice program. Doors open at 5 p.m., with food service to start at 5:30 p.m. Fresh ground hamburger along with hand-cut fries lead the menu. Burgers will be served until the food runs out or 7 p.m., whichever occurs first. Everyone, including children, is welcome.

