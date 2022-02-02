GRANGEVILLE — Although Syringa employees had a reprieve on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, it is now back on track with the federal mandate for healthcare workers inoculation upheld.
“Right now, the new mandate time frame is Feb. 14 for employees to have a first shot or an approved exemption,” CEO Abner King explained. The second shot must be administered by March 15. Without the vaccination or exemption, an employee can no longer work for Syringa.
In the interim of an injunction filed in Louisiana, Syringa worked through all its employee applications for exemptions. King said Syringa has lost a small number of employees so far due to the mandate. He said the hospital is currently trying to figure out how to mitigate risk.
“My concern is for our patients. It’s not personal,” board chair Leta Strauss said. “I don’t like that we have to force employees to be vaccinated basically, but I also do not want to put our patients in harm’s way.” She mentioned frequent testing; if supplies are available, it may bring some peace of mind.
“Is that a realistic standard? People vaxxed and unvaxxed are getting omicron,” trustee Jim Liddell said. “I feel we need to be careful where we set the standards and let the workers do their jobs without too much paranoia.”
“I’m not talking about paranoia; I’m talking about risk assessment,” Strauss said.
King made it clear that every employee exposed or who has any symptoms is being tested.
“I feel sometimes we are a little over-sensitive and need to find a balance,” Liddell said.
During the ensuing discussion, trustee Joe Cladouhos, who has been outspoken about the need for employees to be vaccinated or face frequent testing, said, “Rather than dance around it, why not just say we have the highest number of religious exemptions in the entire state?”
King agreed Syringa is at least one of the highest.
Trustee Jane Carlson asked why Syringa cannot do something similar to the paper mill in Lewiston where employees take rapid tests once a week, then as needed if they experience symptoms.
King said supplies are an issue, and some tests may not be as available to Syringa as they are to other institutions.
Chief medical officer Dr. Matthew Told interjected he felt the best practice is to do what they have been doing.
“Washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing,” and education on how to be safe and healthy, he said.
“It’s a complicated problem, and I feel we need to not be too hard on our employees because they are difficult to come by,” trustee Shireene Hill said.
Trustee Jerry Zumalt emphasized the “great job” staff and medical professionals are doing, despite the difficult circumstances.
