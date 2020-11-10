GRANGEVILLE — Kids going through the Halloween Trunk-or-Treat last month may have seen a trio in yellow gowns and specialized face shields. While this garb could be mistaken for costumes, this is actual safety gear worn by Syringa Hospital medical staff. EMTs Kim Spencer and Bill Spencer, and Connie Weeks were at the Oct. 31 Halloween event at Grangeville High School to give out treats, but as well to show the public COVID-19 safety devices staff are using.
“We’re here to keep trick or treating safe for kids and have fun,” Kim said, as well as demonstrate their gear, “to show this is what we’re doing to protect the public.”
Specifically, they were showcasing the PAPR (positive air pressure respirator), one of a dozen received by Syringa through COVID-related grant funding, that are used in the hospital by staff when dealing with COVID patients. The PAPR is a respiratory protection device in which positive air pressure is maintained within the facepiece while the device is in use. The device provide air movement will be outward, preventing contaminants from entering.
While the PAPR won’t be a standard device within Syringa’s ambulances, EMTs will still be provided with full PPE gear, including face shields, N95 face masks and gowns.
The Syringa Ambulance crew was one of several public agencies providing candy at the Oct. 31 event. Along with standard treats, EMTs provided coupons for kids to pick up free ice cream cones, provided by One for the Road (located in the Gateway Inn parking lot).
“Thank you very much,” Kim said.
