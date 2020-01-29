GRANGEVILLE – Partners Inspiring Community Health (PICH) will offer the Extreme Adventure Club again this year for kids 8-14.
Events are as follows:
*Tubing and campfire building, Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Drop-off and pickup is Snowhaven. Bring a sack lunch. Call Cindy Nelson, 208-507-0541.
*Bowling and healthy wrap making, Saturday, March 21, 2 to 4 p.m. Drop-off is Camas Lanes and pickup is The Gallery. Call Chivana Young, 916-719-6598.
*Tie-dyeing is set for Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m. to noon, GEMS. Call Katrena Hauger at 208-451-5942.
*Outdoor play and pizza day, Saturday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Grangeville golf course. Call Kirstin Jensen at 206-422-8388.
Preregister at least two weeks ahead; 20 kids per event. Extreme Adventure Club is sponsored by a variety of local businesses and organizations.
