GRANGEVILLE – Central Idaho Art Association recently announced Melanie Fales as judge for its 52nd Spring Art Show Thursday, May 2, through Saturday, May 4.
Fales grew up in Grangeville. She developed her career graduating cum laude from Boise State University with an art degree emphasizing painting and art history; she performed graduate work in art history and museum studies at the Ecole du Louvre in Paris, France, and completed an internship at the Musée d’art Américain Giverny.
In 1996, she earned her master of arts degree graduating summa cum laude from Boise State. As the recipient of a Rotary International Ambassadorial Graduate Scholarship, she carried out graduate work in art history and museum studies in France and completed an internship at the Musée d’art Américain Giverny. In 2009, Fales was awarded a fellowship and attended the Performance Measurement for Non-Profit Organizations Program at Harvard’s Kennedy School. She presently serves as executive director at Boise Art Museum.
The CIAA 52nd Spring Art Show and Sale is set for the Grangeville Super 8 Motel, 801 SW 1st Street/Hwy 95, May 2 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), May 3 (9 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- with a Soiree the last two hours and includes music and complimentary refreshments), and May 4 (10 a.m. 4 p.m.).
For information, contact ciaa.idaho@gmail.com.
