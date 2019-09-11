GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Church of the Nazarene will be host to a fall women’s retreat sponsored by the Church Women’s Fellowship with the theme of “Finding Joy in Jesus.” The event begins Friday evening, Sept. 20, 5 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m. with a time of fellowship and sharing. The group will adjourn and meet back on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. for a light breakfast. Katie Hauger will be sharing her testimony that morning, lunch will follow and then Deann Hislar will share her thoughts on “Finding Joy in Jesus.” The event will conclude at 3 p.m. All ladies are welcome to join. For questions, contact Melani Gortsema at 208-451-0471 or the church office at 208-983-0955.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.