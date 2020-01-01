Times were a little different 50 years ago than they are today. Here’s a little look back to the Free Press in December 1969:
*
Frances Zaunmiller is arguably one of the Free Press’ most memorable and well-read correspondents of all time. This column, titled “Anyone need a pack of wolves?” was printed in the Free press in December 1969:
CAMPBELL’S FERRY, Nov. 24 – Several radio stations have turned from this modern non-music to the “you’re on the air with your gripe” program. And people do phone in and express their opinions. It was the evening before the latest moon landing, and Frances was half listening to San Francisco’s KGO. When the last caller on Pat Michels show asked if Pat had ever heard of Dixie, Idaho, Frances grabbed pencil and paper to take notes.
It seems (to listen to the man calling from Hayward, Calif.) that Dixie, Idaho, is a place of four buildings – way behind Elk City. But that was not his problem. Pat wormed it out of him, and everyone listening learned that the called had been out of town. Just returned that day.
The caller was all upset about the city fathers attitude toward 24 or 25 wolves and four lions which another resident was now serving 30 days in the local can – city fathers frown on such pets in a residential area. The pet owner had been given 30 days to find a new location for his animals, and this darn joker on the phone thought he had it solved. He said that he had talked to Jim Huntley at Red River Ranger Station. (Told Pat he would find the number in the Elk City directory). And Huntley is supposed to have said that the ranger station would be glad to have the 24 or 25 wolves and the four cougars to run loose near Dixie.
Well, (now, I must get a little personal, since the Boss has his opinions and it is impossible to ask if he agrees with Frances. So the following is the opinion of Frances, but not necessarily of the editor or publishers of the Free Press.)
If there is a Jim Huntley working at Red River, he is a stranger to Frances. Chances are that the phone rang during an evening gab fest and the nearest answered. Listened to an agitated voice blathering about wolves and lions – and said “sure, we’’ take them,” then hung up. Thinking it was just another drunk. Heck, no one working at that station would be sap enough to agree to take a pack of wolves off anyone’s hands. Not to turn loose on the district.
Forewarned is sometimes forearmed. We have more predators running around now than the district needs.
*
Things were hopping in Harpster in December 1969. Here’s some news that came in from correspondents Ida M. Ferguson and Reva Rowan:
HARPSTER – Sixteen ladies attended the pink and blue shower honoring Mrs. Arden Lytle Friday evening. Mrs. Lytle received many nice and useful gifts. Games were played and several received prizes. A fancy decorated cake was served with a good supply of homemade ice cream.
Mrs. Carl Weholt is still confined in Tri-State Hospital in Clarkston, following minor surgery. She is improving and may be released soon.
Oscar York is assisting Bruce Scott building shed and feed racks at place to feed stock.
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Roberts and family, Mr. and Mrs. Art Learn, were guest Sunday at the Hop Roberts home. They helped install new carpet in Hop Roberts’ mobile home.
*
The Kooskia Saddliers have been around a long time, we found out from finding some news in a December 1969 issue of the Free Press. The club is still going strong today. What’s really fun is, Lauretta Crabtree is still involved!
KOOSKIA – A special election meeting took place after the Kooskia Saddliers Thanksgiving dinner at the Jim Renshaw ranch.
Officers elected for 1970 are: Bob Routh, president; Lauretta Crabtree, treasurer; Lorraine McPherson, secretary; Darlene Renshaw, three-year director; Ralph Brown, one-year director.
The Saddliers annual Christmas party will be at noon December 21 at the Don Carr ranch on Harris Ridge. There will be a gift exchange ($1.00 limit) and a Snowmobile-Sleigh riding party after dinner. Anyone interested in joining or getting acquainted with the club is invited.
Trophies for the club’s high-point winners will also be awarded at the party. – Madelon Routh, secretary.
*
Of course, among the Christmas joys were also the sadness and realities of the war still raging in Vietnam in December of 1969, as is evidenced by this piece in the Free Press:
GRANGEVILLE – Specialist Fourth Class Michael L. Earp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Earp, Route One, Grangeville, has been posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service in Vietnam, and Purple Heart Medal for mortal wounds received on June 18, 1969, while serving in the Republic of Vietnam.
The awards were presented to Mrs. and Mrs. Earp by Captain Harold I. Bell, assistant professor of military science, University of Idaho, in a ceremony at the Earp home on Dec. 12.
Specialist Earp was also awarded the National Service Defense Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Ribbon during the ceremony. He was a member of 116th Engineers, Idaho National Guard.
*
In the classified section:
PHOTOGRAPH COLORING – in my home. Mrs. Frank Moody, Grangeville.
And
ONE BEDROOM FURNISHED Apartment for rent. All utilities furnished. $75.00. Phone Gortsema Motors, Inc., Grangeville.
*
And quite a bargain listed in a house ad from the Idaho County Free Press:
Send a subscription to the Idaho County Free Press for $4.00 per year in Idaho County. Also includes Lewis, Adams and Valley counties at $4.00 rate. $6.00 per year elsewhere. Also, Free Press books for sale: Sheepeater Indian Campaign, $3.00 per copy mailed; or Nez Perce Indian War and Indian Braves and Battles, two books, $1.10 each.
*
A&F offered a deal on those wooden-looking nut bowls many of us had in our homes, nutcracker and tools included: $1.95.
*
Val’s Office Equipment on Grangeville’s Main Street had a slogan for its typewriters: We Sell ‘em, Rent ‘em, Fix ‘em.
*
Gortsema Motors, Inc., was selling a 1969 Chevy Impala 327 Coupe with a V8 for $2,845 and a 1957 Ford four-door , 6-cylinder automatic for $125.
*
Lindsley’s Home Furnishings offered a “Cigarette Set,” described as “this attractive smoking set, handmade by Fenton, won’t be put away and forgotten, You’ll probably want to buy one for yourself, too.” The five-piece set was in Hobnail Milk Glass, and the ad didn’t include a price.
*
Ben’s Baz’ar offered a Lone Star Flyer’s Flyaway set with a custom flyer car, 14’ flexible track, anchor clips, joiners and supports, all for $2.66.
*
Irwin Drug had on its Christmas list a Fischer Price Chatter Phone pull toy for $1.88; regular $2.79.
*
December 1969 was the year the Grangeville Gun Club moved its clubhouse from the golf course to its new site one mile northeast of town.
It’s also the year Mike Frei, University of Idaho student, was a member of the Dairy and Food Sciences Club making and selling gift cheese packages.
