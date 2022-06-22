GRANGEVILLE — The American Legion Post 37 Firecracker Fun Run is set for Monday, July 4. Those interested must preregister by June 25. The fun run will start at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center at 6 a.m. Forms can be found at the center at 318 E. Main Street and on the American Legion Grangeville Post 37 Facebook Page.
