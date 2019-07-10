GRANGEVILLE – The first of the 2019 Grangeville Free Summer Concert Series performances is set for this Thursday, July 11.
The series – in its 11th year -- is sponsored by Grangeville Arts, Inc., and Grangeville Chamber of Commerce, and is held each Thursday night July 11, 18, 25, and Aug. 1, at Pioneer Park at 6 p.m.
Concert-goers are invited to bring chairs, blankets and picnic dinners.
July 11 will feature the band Hillfolk Noir out of Boise. The band deems their sound Junkerdash – part folk, part bluegrass, part string-band blues, part punk.
Fronted by multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter, Travis Ward, this trio of neo-traditionalists includes Alison Ward on musical saw, washboard, banjo and vocals, as well as Mike Waite keeping the heartbeat, rhythm and flow alive on double bass.
John Doe of X and The Knitters stated, “If John Steinbeck owned a speakeasy, Hillfolk Noir would be the house band.”
The band’s website reads, “Junkerdash is a term we applied to our peculiar take on traditional acoustic mountain music, which is filtered through a half-century of folk, country and rock ‘n’ roll and fed by our affinity for medicine show culture and Depression-era string-band blues. If Junkerdash were in the dictionary, there would be multiple definitions up to and including “psychedelic swamp-shack rags. However, if you’re looking for something neat and tidy to place in print or casual conversation, feel free to use current music-journalism parlance and call it ‘indie folk.’”
Upcoming concerts are Vintage Youth July 18; Cherry Sisters Revival July 25; and Big Newtons Aug. 1.
