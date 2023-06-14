GRANGEVILLE — 72 participants turned out at Wilkins’ Pond on June 10, as the State of Idaho Free Fishing Day helped motivate folks to get out and fish a beautiful day. There was good catching of both bass and rainbow trout. The event at Wilkins’ Pond was sponsored by Salmon River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, Cottonwood Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
“A big thank you to Jeff and Carla Wilkins for letting us hold the event at their pond,” said Forest Service organizer Jennie Fischer. “Also thank you to Carla and Casey Bruegeman for access to the pond.”
