GRANGEVILLE — The Free Press will be hosting a community meeting next Wednesday, May 25, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at The Trails meeting room on Main Street.

This time is meant for the public to ask questions and provide input regarding news coverage with The Idaho County Free Press. This is an opportunity for readers to meet with Free Press management and staff to find out more about how news is produced, and to provide suggestions to help improve how communities in the area are covered.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments