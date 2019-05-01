GRANGEVILLE -- The Grangeville Police Department will offer an informational program about youth substance abuse prevention Friday, May 10, 6 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Center.
This free three-hour presentation is open to the public and everyone, especially parents, is encouraged to attend. Topics to be discussed include the latest drug trends in our area including vaping, media trends (clothing, music, other red flags to look for), marijuana concentrates, and synthetic drugs. Join presenter Dani Cochran, drug/alcohol education coordinator from the Cottonwood Police Department.
