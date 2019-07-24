GRANGEVILLE – Friday Burger Night at the Grangeville Elks Lodge will occur Friday, July 26. The Grangeville Senior Nutrition program is the non-profit who will receive the net proceeds of the food sales. Doors open at 5 p.m., and food service starts at 5:30 p.m. Hamburgers and cheeseburgers with salad or fresh cut French fries are on the menu for $6.50 and $7, respectively. Everyone is welcome to attend.

