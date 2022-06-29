GRANGEVILLE — Improving performance on the court drew 57 boys and girls, grades 4 through 12 to a basketball camp in Grangeville last Monday through Thursday, June 20-23. The four-day event was put on by SAVI, based out of Phoenix, Ariz., run by Tyler Costen and Clare Murphy, who travel around the country teaching coaches and teams and individual players.
“They have a specific offense and defense they teach, which they brought to both the Grangeville girls and boys basketball programs,” said local coordinator Michelle Barger. “I attended the PGC camp at Northwest Nazarene University last summer and loved his coaching and wanted to bring that to Grangeville. I did a cohort with him last fall and he actually broke down video for me and helped me be a better coach.”
Barger noted Costen works with high school and college teams, NBA and WMBA players and coaches across the nation, and the clinic is high-level coaching and teaching at its finest.
“What a great opportunity for kids in our community,” she said.
Barger gave a shout-out to Ted and Wendy Lindsley, Super 8 motel, for hosting Costen’s family and his assistant, Murphy, for the week.
“This helped keep the cost down for the boys and girls basketball programs,” she said.
Along with players, attending coaches were Cooper Wright, Dylan Canaday, Russ Lindsley, Kelcey Edwards and Megan Turner.
