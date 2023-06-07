Stephanie Corbit mug

Stephanie Corbit is the new office manager for the University of Idaho Extension Office.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — The University of Idaho Extension Office in Grangeville has a new — yet familiar — face.

Stephanie Battles Corbit was recently honored as the manager for the Grangeville office. The 2010 Grangeville High School graduate spent about 12 years away from the area but is now rediscovering her old stomping grounds.

