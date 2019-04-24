GRANGEVILLE – “It’s worked out really well for us,” said Mayor Wes Lester, talking about the City of Grangeville’s participation in the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority (III-A) for its employees’ health insurance. “I think it was the best decision they ever made.”
III-A was formed in 2011 by Idaho local governments – which that year included Grangeville -- in response to rising health care rates. The trust was created to allow agencies to pool resources and provide affordable health benefits for their employees. Each agency shares the cost associated with providing health benefits for employees, and the pool is governed by a board of trustees.
At the April 1 Grangeville City Council meeting, III-A executive director Amy Manning provided the annual report and noted its continuing work to improve health benefits for its members.
“The trust is being really successful at helping agencies offer more benefits to their employees,” Manning said, “and I think that is in direct response to our rate increases we’ve had.”
Last October, III-A had a 3 percent increase, a 1 percent the two years prior, and a negative 1 percent the year before that.
“The rates have been very stable,” she said, “and the trust has been running well.”
Currently, 53 agencies are with III-A, which provides insurance to 892 full-time employees (FTE), and with dependents included, 2,400 overall. In fiscal year 2017, III-A had 38 agencies, covered 610 FTE, and net position was just over $5.4 million, a 31 percent increase from the prior year, according to Manning. In 2018, they added seven agencies, covered 729 FTE and total net was more than $5.6 million, a 4.3 percent increase.
Although that doesn’t look like it, “actually we had a really good year last year,” she said, noting that almost $600,000 in payments went back to the original founding agencies, “and we were still able to add to our reserves.”
Reporting on added benefit enhancements, Manning said, III-A added acupuncture to provide members another option in dealing with chronic pain rather than just medications. Also, physical therapy will now be a co-pay benefit instead of a deductible and co-insurance to encourage employees to complete their injury treatment program.
“We were finding, especially with first responders and employees in the street department,” she said, “when they tweak something, and the doctor orders physical therapy, it becomes so expensive they quit going after four visits and think they’ll rehab on their own. That’s not really helpful and it’s not happening.”
Another III-A focus this past year was improving mental health benefits, specifically in relation to suicides, which in their membership last year they had three. They will be creating a webinar for new police and fire hires, an Idaho-licensed counselor will go through the red flags they may not be prepared for in the start of their career, a mental health first aid class will be provided to employees at no cost, and work is under way on 24-hour phone counseling.
“It’s been really positive for the city,” said Grangeville city administrator Tonya Kennedy. The council approved the move to III-A in the wake of years of double-digit health benefit increases. Prior to this, the city moved between providers Blue Cross and Regence. Kennedy noted those increases went into the 20s, one in the 30 range, “and the year before we did the switch it was going to be almost 40 percent. We knew we couldn’t handle that type of increase.”
Financial savings for the city has been one benefit, according to Kennedy, but important also is the trust’s emphasis on value-added benefits on preventative measures to keep employees healthy and find problems early enough so they avoid worse issues later on. One example is III-A wellness program that covers screenings – such as colonoscopies and mammograms – at 100 percent.
“That’s regardless of the diagnosis, regardless how often they’re needed, if ordered by a doctor,” Manning said. “Financially, it makes sense to do that.”
Earlier she expanded on a problem with the insurance industry, “stepping over a dollar to save a dime. We want everyone to have their screenings, especially if they find anything.”
Kennedy said the city is proactive in encouraging its full-time employees to utilize the benefits through III-A to keep them as healthy as possible. Based on what the city has seen through provided services and low rate increases, the move to III-A in 2011, “It’s been a good decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.