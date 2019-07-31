GRANGEVILLE -- Grangeville Community Foundation (GCF) announces the opening of its 2019 grant cycle. GCF will be accepting grant applications for projects that benefit Grangeville from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30.
E-mail grangevillecommunityfoundation@gmail.com or contact the GCF board members, Jane Spencer, 208 507-0592 or Mary Jahn, 208-983-5962.
GCF has been supporting worthwhile projects in Grangeville since 2013, funding projects ranging from training films for the rural fire district and GPS units for the Mountain Rescue Unit to equipment for the swimming pool. The projects have supported preschoolers through our senior citizens.
Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for funds to assist with their projects. GCF is an affiliate of the Idaho Community Foundation, which supports nonprofit projects throughout the state.
