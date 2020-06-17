GRANGEVILLE -- Grangeville Farmers’ Market 14th season will open June 20 through Oct 3, on Saturdays from 9 a.m., to 1 p.m., at Pioneer Park. Come see what local fresh produce and handmade items are at the market.
Did you see the two additional market pole banners downtown? Many thanks to Grangeville Community Foundation for a grant to fund the final banners.
Farmers’ markets help stimulate local economies, increase access to fresh, healthy food, promote sustainable farming practices that protect our water and soil, and preserve American farmland. However, none of these benefits are possible without farmers. For many family farmers to succeed, particularly those new to agriculture, they count on their neighbors to shop regularly at the farmers market.
