GRANGEVILLE -- The third week of November is Idaho Family Reading Week, when families are encouraged to read together. This year’s theme, “Adventure Awaits” will be celebrated at public and school libraries across the Gem State, Nov. 12-17.
The Grangeville Centennial Library will bring Idaho Family Reading Week to the community through the following events:
*Wednesday, Nov. 13, with games, prizes, story time, pizza and cake, 5 p.m. A book will be available for each child, plus dinner, dessert, games, prizes and activities that include a puppet show. The theme is “Adventure Awaits,” and library personnel have incorporated the Wizard of Oz as it is its 80th anniversary.
*Thursday, Nov. 14, family event at the Grangeville Elementary Middle School Library from 5-7 p.m. There will be crafts, games, prizes, dinner available to purchase from student council and dessert.
For questions, contact Gina Garman or Heidi Brown at GCL at 208-983-0951.
