GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Free 2019 Summer Concert Series lineup is secure and ready to begin July 11.
The series is sponsored by Grangeville Arts, Inc., and Grangeville Chamber of Commerce, and is held each Thursday night July 11, 18, 25, and Aug. 1, at Pioneer Park at 6 p.m.
Concert-goers are invited to bring chairs, blankets and picnic dinners.
*July 11 will feature the band Hillfolk Noir out of Boise.
The band deems their sound Junkerdash – part folk, part bluegrass, part string-band blues, part punk.
*July 18 will see Grangeville’s own Vintage Youth perform as a fund-raiser for the Performing Arts Pavilion. Funds are being raised for this project at Pioneer Park. The group sings classic rock and some other genres.
*July 25, Cherry Sisters Revival from the Moscow/Pullman area will offer a string band of ukuleles, a banjo, percussion, and vocals.
*Aug. 1, popular band the Big Newtons from Lewiston will perform. They play many classic band hits from the 1960s and ’70s.
“We’re excited about this line-up and hope to see the community come out for the concerts,” said organizer Rachel Young. “This is out 11th year of bringing music to Pioneer Park.”
