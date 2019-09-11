GRANGEVILLE -- The Little Britches Fall Developmental Screening will take place on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26 and 27, for children ages birth to 5 years. It will help determine age-appropriate skills or possible concerns regarding their development. The screening is free and will take approximately 90 minutes to complete. It will be held at the Grangeville Christian Church in Grangeville between the hours of 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 208-983-1671 to schedule an appointment.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sedillo faces multiple felony charges for Sept. 3-4 pursuit, auto thefts through Idaho County
- UPDATE: High-speed chase suspect in custody
- Selena Gomez: Taylor Swift is unreal
- Volleyball: Bulldogs begin 2019 campaign with five-set win over Pirates
- Bob Squires to speak on Idaho County homesteads
- Football: Kamiah bounces back, Grangeville escapes, CV shuts out Council
- Newly discovered artifacts suggest first people arrived in North America earlier than thought
- Cottonwood News: Uhlenkott to be ordained Sept. 28
- ISP investigating car vs motorcycle injury accident
- Blue Fox, Sunset Auto Vue is a family affair
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Grangeville woman dies in two-vehicle crash on State Highway 14
- Sedillo charged with 15 felonies related to Sept. 3-4 eluding, car thefts incident
- MVSD, CIEA negotiations move forward
- Fred’s Body Shop celebrates 60 years
- Grangeville city budget up nearly 2 percent for FY2020
- City, school district races contested in Nov. 5 elections
- It's Your Business: Gear up for Oktoberfest
- AARP Idaho shows impact of skyrocketing drug prices on Idahoans
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.